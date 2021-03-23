Drone13 Over the Lauridsen Skatepark

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the heels of the announcement by Dew Tour that the nearly complete Lauridsen Skatepark will host an Olympic Trials event, the rain let up long enough for Drone13 to get airborne and take a long overdue look at the largest skatepark in the United States.

Delayed by the pandemic, the grand opening will now include more than 300 world class skateboarders competing on the Park and Street course features of the park. Other notable features include an Amoeba Pool and Flow Bowl as well as a skateable art feature, the big red WOW seen in the video above.

The 88,000 sq. ft. facility cost over $6 million to build and was designed with the topography of its riverside location in mind. Developers hoped the bold project would draw big events. So far so good.

“To host an Olympic qualifying event is an awesome showcase for both this new facility and the city of Des Moines. Given the circumstances, this isn’t just an event, but a celebration, and I assure you it will bring the WOW factor,” said Greg Edwards, president and CEO of Catch Des Moines.