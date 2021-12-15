Drone13: A twinkly journey of lights at Lutheran Church of Hope

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – There were cars lined up before the sun went down for the second night of the drive-thru experience at the corner of Ashworth Road and Jordan Creek Parkway. On a warm December night the traditional Christmas story unwinds as cars filled with people roll through the parking lot of the Lutheran Church of Hope, transformed by lights and sound.

A forecast of dangerous wind conditions resulted in the cancellation of Wednesday’s presentation. The display runs until December 17, 5:30-9:30 pm.