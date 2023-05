DES MOINES, IOWA — A new driver learned an expensive lesson on Monday afternoon at Water Works Park in Des Moines. Des Moines Police and Fire were called out to the park after a car left the road and went into a pond. Everyone in the vehicle made it out safe and the vehicle was pulled from the water. Police say a new driver was practicing on the park’s roads when they lost control.

