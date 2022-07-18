BREMER COUNTY, IOWA — A driver’s education instructor was killed in a crash on Monday morning in Bremer County after a student driver lost control of their vehicle. It happened on Highway 218 in the town of Janesville at 8:29 a.m.

According to an online crash report, a 14-year-old driver was southbound in a 2014 Chevy Impala when they left the road onto the shoulder then overcorrected and crossed into oncoming traffic. The Impala was hit on the passenger side by an oncoming Toyota Highlander.

71-year-old Gregory Harter of Fairbank, Iowa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The 14-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance from the scene, as was the 44-year-old driver of the Highlander.

The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.