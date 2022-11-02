POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the individual who died in a car accident north of Grimes on Tuesday night.

Daniel Frederick, 19, of Madrid, passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday near the 8000 block of NE 114th Street/Highway 141.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two vehicles in the center median. According to the sheriff’s office, both vehicles were northbound on Highway 141 when they crashed and rolled into the median.

This crash is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.