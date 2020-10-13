Driver Seriously Injured in Crash With Semi on Interstate 80/35 in Clive 

CLIVE, Iowa — A female driver suffered “extremely serious injuries” in a collision with a semi on Interstate 80/35 in Clive on Monday, authorities said.

Clive police officers responded to Interstate 80/35 west/southbound between Hickman Road and University Avenue at 4:02 p.m. to investigate a collision between a passenger car and a semi.

Clive police said the passenger car was so heavily damaged that emergency crews had to free the female driver from inside the vehicle. She was then transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the injured driver has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.