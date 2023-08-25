DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was sentenced Thursday for his role in a street racing crash that killed a four-year-old boy in December of 2022.

Robert Miller III was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was found guilty in June of vehicular homicide by street racing, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated.

Police say Miller left a bar and began racing against another driver on Fleur Drive, speeding over 100 miles per hour, on December 13th of last year. Miller lost control of his vehicle and hit a van head-on.

Four-year-old Marcos Faguada, who was in the backseat of the van, died in the accident.

Miller was accused of street racing against Keith Jones.

Jones was in court Wednesday for a hearing on a motion to move his trial out of Polk County. The judge has not yet ruled on the motion. Jones’ trial is currently scheduled to start on September 11.