Driver Killed in Rollover Crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that killed the driver of a pickup truck Saturday night.

Polk County deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash around 7:40 p.m. at NE 112th Street and NE University Avenue in eastern Polk County. Witnesses told the deputies that a 2015 Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on NE 112th Street at a high speed when it ran the stop sign at NE University Avenue, entered the field northeast of the intersection and rolled over.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.