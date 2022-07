WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A truck driver was killed when he crashed off Highway 5 in West Des Moines on Monday evening.

According to West Des Moines Police, 25-year-old Kyle Stewart was northbound on Highway 5 near the I-35 interchange when his 2018 Isuzu Semi Truck left the road and crashed into the median. First responders performed life-saving measures, but Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.