ALTOONA, Iowa — A semi driver was injured Tuesday evening after a semi went up in flames on I-80.

At around 5:46 p.m. the Altoona Fire Department, Mitchellville Fire and Police Departments, and the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a semi on fire in the eastbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 144. When first responders arrived on scene they found the cab of the semi and the grass median on fire.

The Altoona Fire Department said firefighters were able to put out the flames in about 30 minutes. Fire crews remained on scene after putting out the flames to contain a diesel fuel leak from the semi.

The semi driver was transported to a Des Moines hospital with minor injuries.