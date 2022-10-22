DES MOINES, Iowa — The driver of a car that crashed into a parked car was suffering from a severe gunshot wound, the Des Moines Police Department said.

At around 11:21 a.m. officers responded to a report of a car that crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of 11th Street. When officers arrived they discovered the driver of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver, a 22-year-old male, was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, the police said.

Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

The potential scene where the shooting took place was located nearby the crash location. According to police, preliminary evidence indicates that this was a targeted shooting.

The Des Moines Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.