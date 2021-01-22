Driver in Critical Condition After Car Crashes Into Tree Along Prospect Road

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a driver injured in a serious crash Thursday remains in critical condition Friday morning.

The accident happened in the 1100 block of Prospect Road at around 3:00 p.m. The road is often used as a short cut between Hickman and MLK Parkway.

Police say a car crashed into a tree along the road. The driver was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. His name has not been released.

The road was closed for a few hours while the scene was cleared.

Police are continuing the investigation into what caused the crash.