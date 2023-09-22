DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after their car vaulted off of an exit ramp and landed in traffic on I-235 Friday afternoon.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, a car was exiting off of eastbound I-235 at the 31st Street exit when their car left the roadway. The car then vaulted off of the ramp and into eastbound traffic on I-235. Police said the car rolled multiple times before it collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the car suffered from serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Three lanes of eastbound I-235 were shut down for two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.