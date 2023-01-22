BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A driver hit three law enforcement vehicles during a high speed chase late Saturday night.

At around 11:35 p.m. Black Hawk County dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Ave. in Cedar Falls. A Cedar Falls Police Officer responded and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the reported vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Brandon Blair Choate, 32, refused to pull over, police said.

Stop sticks were deployed which successfully stopped the vehicle in the 8400 block of Dysart Road in Waterloo. The driver attempted to flee the scene and hit three patrol cars in the process. No injuries occurred during the chase.

Choate was eventually taken into custody and has been charged with the following:

Eluding, Class C Felony

OWI 3rd Offense or Subsequent, Class D Felony

Driving while Barred, aggravated misdemeanor

Driving while Revoked, serious misdemeanor

Interference with Official Acts, simple misdemeanor