DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did not know why.

The driver was ejected from the truck during the accident. Lt. Maxwell said she was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital. Her current condition is not known.

The investigation into what caused the rollover continues.