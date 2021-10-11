Driver dies, passenger seriously injured when Corvette rolls on I-80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – An Earlham man is dead and another seriously injured after a one-vehicle rollover on I-80 Sunday that officials say was likely the result of speeding.

The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. as a Corvette driven by 19-year-old Samuel Kasap was getting onto westbound I-80 from the De Soto on-ramp. The crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says the vehicle “accelerated to a high rate of speed” before the driver lost control.

The Corvette rolled over into the median and then over the cable barriers, coming to rest on the eastbound lanes of I-80. The driver and his passenger, 24-year-old Maximillian Kasap, were ejected from the vehicle.

Samuel Kasap was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries. His current condition is not known.

The investigation into the crash continues but Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol tells WHO 13 speed is believed to be a factor.