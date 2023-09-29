STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A driver was killed after their car crashed into a ditch and went up in flames Friday afternoon.

At around 1:22 p.m. the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the ditch at the intersection of 660th Ave. and 170th Street, near McCallsburg. The Nevada Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. The driver of the vehicle died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was traveling southbound on 660th Ave. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and came to rest in the west ditch, just north of 170th Street.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Story County Sheriff’s Office at (515)382-6566.