Driver dead after wind gust blows semi-truck over in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a weather-related crash in eastern Iowa Wednesday night after their semi-truck was blown over.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 151 in southeast Benton County. The semi was traveling southbound near Walford when a strong gust of wind caused the driver to lose control. The semi-truck rolled onto its side and came to rest in the east ditch.

The driver died from their injuries. Their name has not been released.

The crash report says the truck is owned by Bimbo Bakeries of Horsham, Pennsylvania.

The investigation into the accident continues.