Driver critically injured after crashing off Interstate 235 in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver is in critical condition after veering off Interstate 235 and crashing into a parked car in Des Moines Sunday evening.

Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. The driver was heading eastbound on I-235 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a parked car in the 3500 block of Rollins Avenue.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police believe the driver may have had a medical issue that caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.