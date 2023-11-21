DES MOINES, Iowa – An arrest has been made in a deadly high-speed crash that claimed the life of an elderly Des Moines couple earlier this month.

Kameron Wright

On Monday, the Des Moines Police Department announced the arrest of Kameron Wright, 18. The Des Moines resident has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide-OWI and two counts of vehicular homicide-reckless driving.

Police said Wright was driving more than 100 miles per hour on the night of November 12, when his Chevy Camero collided with a Buick Century that was turning on to E. University Avenue from E. 27th Street. The driver and passenger of the Buick, 76-year-old Fred Lehman and his wife, 79-year-old Mary Lehman, were killed in the crash.

Mary and Fred Lehman

An application for a search warrant revealed Wright admitted to investigators he had ingested marijuana about 45 minutes to an hour before the crash. It also said he admitted to using a THC vape pen during the afternoon.

The court document cites witnesses who told police the Camaro appeared to be traveling 80 to 100 mph and “there was plenty of space for the victim to turn had the suspect been going to speed limit.”

Impairment and excessive speed are being cited as significant contributing factors in the crash, according to police.

The investigation into the crash continues.