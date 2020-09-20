Drive-Thru Food Drive Helps Des Moines Residents

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa said local food insecurity is double today than what it was in January because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why they partnered with Wells Fargo to put on a drive-through food drive.

“The need is great. COVID-19 has been difficult for all of us. I think we’ve all suffered through moments of scarcity and fear. This is what people who live in poverty experience every day,” Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book said.

250 cars lined up at the Wells Fargo on Des Moines’ south side to receive groceries for free. Wells Fargo paid for 13,000 pounds of food including eggs, chicken hindquarters and canned food. Folks in line said events like this can make a huge difference.

“Anything will help if you can cut the grocery bill down a little bit and cut your expenses a little bit,” Des Moines resident Wilfred Hoekman said.

If you missed Saturday’s event and need any help, go to foodbankiowa.org