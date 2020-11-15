Drive-Thru Food Donation Helps the Hungry this Holiday Season

ALTOONA, Iowa — More than 305,000 people in Iowa are struggling with hunger and more than 102,000 of them are children, according to Feeding America.

To battle that food insecurity, the Outlets of Des Moines hosted a drive-thru donation event this week.

“Right now the need is huge, so we’re just trying to do our best to support the need and do what we can to help the community, and we thought this was a great opportunity to do so,” Outlets of Des Moines Marketing Director Alyssa Knudsen said.

The Outlets are giving the food donations to Caring Hands Food Pantry in Altoona. Saturday was the last day of the drive. So far, they have collected several truckloads work of food. Folks who dropped off donations Saturday say it’s been a stressful year and we are all in this together.

“We have plenty right now and others do not,” Pleasant Hill resident Meril Dell said as she dropped off a bag of food. “I always do something the whole year but when this time comes … we’re thankful. Thanksgiving makes you think of that and Christmas, just giving.”

The drive-thru donation event ended Saturday, but you can still donate to Caring Hands Food Pantry by going to their website.