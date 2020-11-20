Drive-Through Winter Farmers’ and Makers’ Market This Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Downtown Des Moines Winter Farmers’ and Makers’ Market will take place this Saturday drive-through style. Located in the parking lots of Principal Park, over 40 vendors are going to be selling a variety of products, gift items from local artists and makers, food and drink options, and more.

Customers never even have to get out of their cars to shop or pick up items that were purchased online.

“Customers have two choices how they can shop at the drive-thru Farmers’ and Makers’ Market. They can go online and they can see all the 40 vendors who are participating, see all of their products, order online and pick up the products that they order at the farmers market on Saturday,” Kelly Foss, the Director of the Downtown Farmers’ and Makers’ Market said. “Or if they want to skip the pre-order process, that is not required, they can just show up and shop at each vendor booth at the farmers’ market, just like you would at the normal farmers’ market, except for you’re in your car while you’re doing it.”

The market is only one day this year, Saturday, November 21st from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Click here to see what vendors will be there and the items they are selling.