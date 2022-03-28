DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the River Bend neighborhood with a police officer the apparent unintended target of the shots. It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and Franklin Avenue.

Police say an officer was in the area working on an “unrelated investigation” when the officer saw a gun pointed at his vehicle from out a car window. Multiple shots were fired toward the officer’s vehicle but no he wasn’t injured. Some neighboring homes were hit by gunshots but no injuries were reported.

Police don’t believe the suspect knew they were firing at a police officer and may have believed they were shooting at someone else. Police are looking for a black man driving a maroon SUV.