MINBURN, Iowa — The drinking water advisory issued for Minburn following a water main break on Monday has now been lifted.

After repairs were completed, and all routine flushing and disinfection, two samples were taken and no bacteria was found in the samples, allowing for the advisory to be lifted.

Contact City Councilman Joe Stuetelberg at 515-419-1183 or the Water Supply Operator, Mitch Johnson, at 515-669-1103 for more information.