Almanac for Tuesday, 9/5

We’ve again gone without rain today in Des Moines, adding to a record stretch of dry conditions.

Dry stretch

We’ve not seen measurable rainfall since August 25th, and the period from 8/12 – 9/4 this year has been the driest such stretch on record in Des Moines with only 0.04″ of rainfall recorded.

We’ll see a breezy Wednesday as cooler air moves into Iowa, and our next rain chance doesn’t come until the very end of the weekend.

Sunday Rain

By Sunday afternoon, a boundary moving toward the state will begin to increase our chances for precipitation. Those chances will linger into Monday.