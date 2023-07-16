DES MOINES, Iowa — Water Works Park has turned into a “field of dreams” Sunday. Dreams are coming true for students who are Ukrainian refugees. The Humanitarian Scholarship Fund of Iowa is hosting it’s first fundraiser, “Dreams to Degrees.”

There is live music, food trucks and more.

It’s raising money so these students can go to college. They’ve received academic scholarships from the University of Northern Iowa. It doesn’t cover room and board and books.

Alli Johnson, a co-founder of the Humanitarian Scholarship Fund of Iowa, said those extra costs could total up to $9,000 per student each school year.

“It was very scary to them, still. They’re like how do we make that happen? And we just talked and we’re like between what we can fundraise, between what we can do in work study, we can make this happen,” she said. “And I wanted to make sure I reassured them that. I wouldn’t put them in a financial situation that we couldn’t find an answer to.”

Johnson said the foundation hopes to raise about $50,000 total for the next school year. She hopes Sunday’s event will raise about $20,000.

She said Sunday’s event is free but the goal is to raise money through on-site donations.

It began at 11:00 a.m. and continues until 8:30 p.m.