DES MOINES — Unlike other colleges in the Des Moines metro, Drake University started its first two weeks of the spring semester online. Classes started January 24th and are expected to return in person Monday, February 3rd.

Students and professors are excited to get back in the classroom, and some even found the remote learning start to the quarter beneficial.

“I’m personally new to the school here so it’s a transition process for me anyway,” Sam Thornton, a student at Drake said, “it’s actually been okay getting used to the environment, the people, the school.”

When students return to class on Monday they will be required to wear masks.