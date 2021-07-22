Drake University offering free STEM summer camp

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University is hosting a free STEM summer camp for incoming 7th and 8th graders this August.

It’s the first full week in August and will be geared toward students interested in science, technology, engineering, and math fields. Students will get to do hands-on activities with biology, robotics, statistics, and more. It includes lunch and the opportunity to meet with some of Drake’s professors.

“We’re hoping that a lot of kids will come in and, you know, interact with other peers and interact with professors here at Drake and kind of get exposed to what it’s like to do science. We know that summer camps could be very expensive for a lot of families and so we were trying to find some funding from companies in Iowa, to be able to support families in need kids in need, especially students from more underserved areas or minority backgrounds,” said Enes Akbuga, Associate Professor of Mathematics.

You can find out more information on how to get your child signed up here. Spots are very limited.