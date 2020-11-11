Drake University Moves All Classes Online Due to COVID-19’s Strain on Local Hospitals

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University is moving all classes online because of the rapid increase of coronavirus infections in Des Moines and the strain it is putting on local hospitals.

Virtual classes will begin Wednesday, Nov. 11 and continue through the remainder of the fall semester.

Currently, there are around 200 Drake students who are in isolation or quarantine due to testing positive for the virus or possible exposure. Drake University President Marty Martin said the COVID-19 situation on campus is manageable, but he is concerned about the coronavirus transmission happening outside of campus in the Des Moines community.

“We are moving to full virtual delivery early because of the increasing incidence of the virus in the community around us and the strain this is putting on local health care resources,” Martin said.

Martin cited Monday night’s announcement from the CEOs of three major hospital systems in Des Moines who say they are facing bed shortages and staffing shortages due to rapidly increasing coronavirus cases.

“[Monday], we set a new record for COVID-19 positive inpatients with 191. This is the highest we have been throughout the pandemic,” wrote the CEOs of UnityPoint Health Des Moines, MercyOne Des Moines and Broadlawns Medical Center in a joint statement. “We are at a critical point in our community and our state’s fight against COVID-19. We need to flatten the curve of increased cases to not overwhelm, not only our healthcare system, but our skilled nursing facilities and our public health system.”

UnityPoint Health said it experienced a 25% increase in patients from last Friday to Monday morning and has reached its highest capacity. However, UnityPoint Health said it will keep accepting patients.

MercyOne Des Moines said it made the decision to delay some non-emergency surgeries and procedures to use health care workers in other areas where they are needed most.

Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy said he is worried about shortages of doctors and nurses.

“A lot of our frontline workers are catching COVID, so it’s limiting what they can do. Plus, they have been battling this for eight months and they are exhausted, so we really need to help them out,” McCoy said.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 27 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,441 new coronavirus cases in Iowa Tuesday morning.