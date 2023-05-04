DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University is experiencing another spike in COVID-19 cases. This comes, as it did a year ago, after the Drake Relays weekend. Drake officials are quick to point out the COVID-19 outbreak is due to all the events held during and after the athletic event.

Chief Student Affairs Officer Jerry Parker issued the following statement to the campus on Thursday:

“The University is currently experiencing a rise in reported cases of COVID-19 among our student population. As of this morning, we are aware of 153 confirmed student cases, 43 of whom are isolating in Ross Hall.”

A year ago today 258 cases were reported, according to Parker.

The University said those who test positive could isolate at their home, or in Ross Hall, on the west side of campus. Face masks in Drake buildings remained optional. Students seemed to take this in stride, as most have been through this before.

“Especially coming from, the Drake Relays is a big weekend, a lot of people came out and a lot of people went to events and wasn’t wearing masks and wasn’t you know, taking precaution,” said Michael Blake, a Drake student from the Chicago area. “So I am pretty cautious about, walking around too much or being in enclosed areas. So that’s why I got my own COVID test and the mask.”

“I have a few friends who are currently quarantining in Ross Hall right now and

I’ve been testing negative so my contact has been very minimal,” said Parker Wright, a student from the Twin Cities area.

“The biggest thing about this outbreak that we want people to know is it’s a good reminder that COVID-19 is not gone,” said Madisun Van Gundy, spokesperson for the Polk County Health Department. “It is still a virus that is circulating through our community.”

She advises people heading to gatherings where there are lots of people to consider wearing a mask. She added that seniors over 65 should get the latest vaccine to protect them from COVID-19