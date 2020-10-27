Drake University Encourages Students to Vote in 2020 Election

DES MOINES, Iowa — The general election is fast approaching and many students at Drake University are planning to vote.

According to reports, more than 3 million young people have already cast ballots, including over 2 million in more than a dozen key states.

For many students at Drake University, this year’s election will be the first time they vote.

“The thing I’ve been asking myself,” said one Drake University student, “Is what kind of world do I want my children and grandchildren to grow up in?”

Rachel Paine Caufield, a political science professor, teaches a “Vote Smart” course at Drake University. The professor is not surprised about the desire of many young people to run to the polls.

“I’m excited that young people are being really activated in this political environment,” said Caufield. “We know that when young people get involved, they maintain a lifetime habit of voting.”

The university has also registered 340 student athletes to vote.

“We’re just really proud of the efforts that they’ve made to go out there and learn how to register, and then really try to identify issues that they were interested in and then go through the process of actually voting,” said Drake University’s Director of Athletics Brian Hardin.

The students are aware that a perfect candidate does not exist, but they are hoping their vote will make a difference.

“I don’t think a lot of that ‘change’ that I want to see is going to be immediate, but I certainly hope with my candidate that I will start to see change and get to that final destination,” said another Drake University student.

On Election Day, the school will pause practices to allow all student athletes to vote.

WHO 13 News reached out to Polk County’s auditor’s office to understand how many youth have voted in the area. However, the auditor’s office has not tallied the youth vote.