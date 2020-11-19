Drake Says No General Public at Knapp Center for Start of Basketball Seasons

DES MOINES, IOWA — Drake University announced Thursday morning that the men’s and women’s basketball seasons will begin without fans at the Knapp Center outside of family members of players and coaches.

The school says it won’t allow the “general public” into games at least for the start of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Family members of athletes and coaches will be allowed to attend games but will be required to socially distance from other groups and wear a mask at all times.

Drake is still finalizing its men’s and women’s basketball schedules. The first home games will be played in December.