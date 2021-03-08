Drake Road Races Gearing Up for In-Person Racing

DES MOINES, Iowa – Road runners have a big event to look forward to next month as a kick-off to the Drake Relays.

The Drake Road Races will be held in-person this year, but not without some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The field size for the 5K race will be limited to 1,225 runners, and only 775 athletes will be able to run the half marathon. The 10K race won’t be held at all.

Start times will be staggered to limit crowd size at the start line and face coverings will be required when not racing. Post-race activities such as award ceremonies and the recovery zone will not be available.

The Drake Road Races will be held Sunday, April 18th outside Drake Stadium but will finish up inside on the famous Blue Oval.

Those unable to snag a spot for the in-person races can participate virtually anywhere in the country between April 17th and April 25th. You can find out more information about the Drake Road Races here.