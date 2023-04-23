DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a sellout crowd of runners Sunday morning for the 5K, 10K and half marathon at the 55th annual Drake Road Races. In total, around 3,000 runners hit the streets of Des Moines for a variety of reasons.

Jordan Van Roekel ran to get in shape.

“Just wanted to do a 5K but get back into running,” he said. “Me and my girlfriend are trying to get back in shape. She went to Drake and I thought it would be fun to kind of start off the relays.”

For Sarah Hilbert it was family affair. She ran the 5K with her three daughters, sister and niece.

“It’s fun to see them and to spend time with them. I actually hate the running part,” she said. “I did it! It’s because of them.”

For Josh Buchsbaum, running Sunday’s half marathon is about so much more. Sporting a shirt promoting the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, he raised money and awareness for the Iowa chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

He said he raised about $1,500 through a Facebook fundraiser for NAMI Iowa.

“I’m happy to run a beautiful half marathon on any beautiful Sunday like today but the fact that all these people are out and I can show off this shirt and talk about the mental illness crisis hotline is super awesome,” Buchsbaum said.

No matter what race or reason people ran on ran Sunday, crossing the finish line on Drake’s famous blue track is always special.

“We were just talking about how cool this blue track is. It’s like world known in the track world, right, so it’s very cool to see it again,” Van Roekel said.

The Road Races kick off Drake Relays Week. The Relays begin Wednesday and continue through Saturday.