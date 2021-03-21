Drake Relays, Tulip Time Festival Leaders Optimistic After Vaccine Eligibility Progress

DES MOINES, Iowa — Spring is in the air. “That excitement and optimism remains unchanged,” said Blake Boldon, the director of the historic Drake Relays.

While budding trees are the beginnings of a return to warm weather, Gov. Kim Reynolds provided the most exciting turn of events earlier in the week for some of Iowa’s largest spring gatherings. “All Iowans will be eligible for vaccinations starting Monday, April 5, as long as allocation increases as we’ve been told and expecting,” said Reynolds.

Boldon says it shows that a finish line may be in sight for the Drake Relays in late April. “It does give a great confidence in safety for officials, volunteers and those spectators that we plan to welcome to Drake Stadium,” Boldon said. The 2020 relays were delayed to August, modified with few events and prohibited fans. In 2021 they will feature athletes from high school to Olympic level. Organizers say the vaccination news is positive, but they don’t want Iowans or spectators, which they plan on having, to let their guard down. “We do hope that it is a huge step toward a post-pandemic world, but we are not viewing it as a post-COVID-19 world,” said Boldon.

The annual Tulip Time Festival in Pella also wilted due to the pandemic and its cancelation dealt a big blow. “Not having it last year was a huge financial impact, and I’d say an emotional impact, too,” said Valerie Van Kooten, who serves as the Pella Historical Society and Museums’ executive director.

While the 2021 festival is already scheduled for May 6-8, Reynolds’ optimism is brightening the 86th year of the event. “They’ll of course need to take their own measures to social distance, but knowing that there’s a lot higher possibility the person next to you may be vaccinated gives you a piece of mind that we won’t be starting or spreading something,” Van Kooten said.

Spring is often a sign of new life and the possibility of all Iowans eligible for vaccination in early April could be just that. Van Kooten said, “It made me think right away that we will probably have more visitors than we thought we would, which is great.”

It’s a new outlook and opportunity for the world to see Iowa blossoming into a life of normalcy. “We have served as a source of optimism and really Des Moines’ window to the world since 1910,” said Boldon.

The traditional Tulip Time Festival parades are still canceled for this year. Boldon says an official number of spectators allowed at the Drake Relays has not been decided. “We do intend to have fans and we are working on a daily basis to determine that capacity and our seating plan. We will continue to work diligently to have that information available in the coming days,” said Boldon.