DES MOINES, Iowa — Competitors will be taking to the famous Blue Oval at Drake Stadium again Friday for the second full day of competition at the 2023 Drake Relays.

With high schoolers, college athletes, and professionals all competing, there will be plenty of action throughout the day. The competition in the morning session begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends around 4 p.m. The night session beings around 5 p.m. Here is a full list of events.

Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon spoke with WHO 13 to preview the action.