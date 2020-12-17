Drake Pharmacy Students to Give Vaccine

DESMOINES, Iowa — Students at the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences will be stepping up to help get people vaccinated.

“We train all our students to give vaccinations usually in the second year of their four-year professional program,” said Renae Chesnut, Dean of the Drake College of. Pharmacy and Health Sciences. “The Department of Health and Human Services has given the okay for pharmacy interns, or pharmacy students to be able to give the COVID vaccine.

The program has around 350 students, and the Dean of the College expects a good portion of the students to either work as volunteers, or through part time jobs they may have at local pharmacies.

”Under the supervision of a practicing pharmacist, they’ll be able to do this,”said Chesnut. “A number of students volunteer like this when there is a public health need.”

The school is also offering freezer space to help store the vaccine, if needed. A special freezer keeps things cool at minus 80 below zero.

”They are going into the pharmacy profession because pharmacists like to make a difference in patient’s lives, and they are in it for this reason, it gives them an opportunity to gain more experience, and make a difference.”