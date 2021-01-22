Drake Neighborhood Expands with New Ethiopian Restaurant

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the businesses struggling during the pandemic, the Drake neighborhood continues to expand with more restaurants.

The Gursha Ethiopian Grill opened this Monday on University Avenue.

Owners, Salah Salah and Ali Nuri, said they were somewhat discouraged to start a new business during a pandemic. However, they saw a need for Gursha in central Iowa.

“It’s something different, something unique. We’ll be the only one,” Salah said. “So we just ignored all the negative headlines on restaurants and just said we’re going to go for it. “

Gursha, which stands for friendship and love, serves authentic Ethiopian cuisine.

Families of the owners of the new restaurant have owned Hilal Groceries in Des Moines for the last 20 years.

Hilal serves African, Arab, Turkish, Pakistani and Indian food.

Salah said in the last couple of years they saw an increase in the number of people coming into the grocery store for Ethiopian food, particularly, injera bread, which’s naturally vegan and gluten-free.

Once they discovered Fernando’s would be relocating they thought this was the perfect time to open Gursha.

Since opening on Monday, Gursha Ethiopian Grill has already garnered over 1,400 likes on Facebook.

The owners of this new fast-casual restaurant said they have served customers from all across Des Moines, Ames, and even Iowa City.

The restaurants, Lucky Horse, Rico’s and Dough Company Pizza have all opened in the Drake neighborhood within the last year.

Salah and Nuri said they’re grateful to be located in a growing community.

“Everything is changing over here and I think two years from now it’s going to be like East Village,” Salah said.

“It’s going to be good for every business around here in the neighborhood. A good opportunity for everybody,” Nuri said.

Gursha Ethiopian Grill is open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 11a.m. to 8 p.m.