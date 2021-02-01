Drake Men’s Basketball Ranked in AP Top 25 for First Time in 13 Years

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Drake Bulldogs are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since their magical 2007-2008 season and the Iowa Hawkeyes remain in the top 10 despite a loss on Friday.

The Drake Bulldogs enter the poll for the first time this year ranked #25. It is the first time the team has been ranked since the Bulldogs won the Missouri Valley and made their last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2008. The 16-0 Drake Bulldogs are one of just three undefeated teams in Division I basketball, along with #1 ranked Gonzaga and #2 ranked Baylor.

The Iowa Hawkeyes dropped one spot to #8 in this week’s poll. Iowa lost to Illinois on the road on Friday. The Hawkeyes are 12-4 on the season.