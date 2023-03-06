DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake senior guards Roman Penn and DJ Wilkins are record-setting athletes are Drake University. Penn is the school’s all-time leader in assists while fellow senior shooting guard D.J. Wilkins is the all-time leader in three-pointers made. Together the two have been feeding on opponents all season long and just helped the Bulldogs win their first MVC tournament since 2008.

Now Bulldog fans and the rest of central Iowa can feed on a burger that supports the connection that has created some of Drake’s best victories in decades. The Penn to Wilkins burger is on the menu at Lucky Horse in Des Moines near Drake University.

Lucky Horse calls the burger hand-crafted and designed by the dynamic duo themselves. Topped with caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, and provolone cheese on Texas toast. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on the side.

Located in the Dogtown district at the corner of 24th Street and University Avenue and is available now through May 31st.

Justin Surrency sat down with Penn and Wilkins about their careers, the burger and what they hope to leave behind once they step away from Drake basketball.