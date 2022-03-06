ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers are heading back to the NCAA tournament while the Drake Bulldogs will now wait to find if and when they will play again this season after a thrilling Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament. The Ramblers knocked off Drake in St. Louis, 64-58, to secure the MVC’s automatic bid to the March Madness tournament. Drake will now wait to see which postseason tournament chooses them and if they wish to participate.

The Bulldogs came into the tournament short-handed after losing guard D.J. Wilkins to injury last week. They battled to Sunday’s championship game, including an overtime victory on Saturday, as the fourth seed. The Bulldogs were lead on Sunday by Tucker DeVries with 15 points and eight rebounds. Roman Penn scored 18. The Bulldogs end the season with a 24-10 record and a second place finish in the MVC.

The Bulldogs are now at the mercy of the postseason basketball tournament selection committees. The Bulldogs are not expected to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Three other tournaments – the NIT, CIT and CBI – each could select the Bulldogs. The team could decline any invite as well.