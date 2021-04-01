Drake Basketball’s Joseph Yesufu Enters the Transfer Portal

DES MOINES, IOWA — Breakout Drake basketball star Joseph Yesufu will likely be throwing down ferocious dunks in a different uniform next season.

WHO 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy has confirmed that Yesufu has entered the NCAA transfer portal, allowing him to transfer to another school. Yesufu averaged 12.8 points per game for the Bulldogs in his sophomore season in 2020-2021. His minutes and scoring increased as the Bulldogs dealt with myriad injuries all season. Yesufu scored 26 points in a loss to USC in the First Round of the NCAA tournament. Yesufu had the signature play of Drake’s win against Wichita State in the ‘First Four’ – a tremendous dunk late in the first half off a steal that ended a Wichita State run.

There’s no word yet which schools Yesufu may be interested in.