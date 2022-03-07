ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A blue construction hat has evolved into a rallying cry for the Drake men’s basketball team. Go to any Drake basketball game and the blue hard hats are hard to miss. It has now taken on a life of its own after Garrett Sturtz used it as a symbol of grit. Now it has inspired a nine-year-old boy from Indiana to be great.

Sturtz has carried his symbolic hard hat everywhere. We are here to work and work as a unit and get better every day,” said the basketball guard. He carried it everywhere until giving it away just two weeks ago to a young Indiana boy named Eric West after the Bulldogs beat Valparaiso in Indiana. “He wanted to see the hard hat and I was taking off my bag and I thought ‘You know what I think it would look better on him.'”

Eric couldn’t believe it but he’s carried on that mentality created by Sturtz. “To work hard and keep working and remind people to go to work,” said Eric.

The young boy has even slept with it on. “Pretty much all the time because I have it on my bag,” said Eric.

Before this season the West family were fans of Valparaiso but they added Bulldog blue when senior guard Jonah Jackson was visiting family in NW Indiana over the summer and gave Eric a few lessons in his spare time. Eric’s mother Isabel said, “It’s funny because we are from Valpo and that’s where we met Garrett. Jonah is from an area near Valpo.”

The connection led to the family driving to Des Moines for Jonah’s senior night and here to Arch Madness in Drake colors. “We love Valpo too but Drake is our team right now,” said Isabel.

One hard hat two states and a life long memory. Sturtz said, “I hope he takes that mentality of working hard and taking it to whatever he wants to achieve in life. Their family has been inspirational to me. Eric has been a big inspiration to me.”

Eric now has big plans of his own keep working hard with the blue hard hat mentality and hopefully play D-1 basketball just like Garrett and Jonah.