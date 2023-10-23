DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake Athletics and Confluence Brewing Company announced on Monday the launch of their new Bulldog craft beer.

In a press release, Drake Athletics said the branded containers pay homage to Drake as Des Moines’ hometown team.

“For years, Drake Athletics has brought people together to make lasting memories, cheer on the Bulldogs, and enjoy the taste of victory,” Brian Hardin, director of athletics, said in the release. “Now, thanks to our friends at Confluence, we have created a wonderful craft beer that Bulldogs fans can savor at our sporting events, out in Des Moines, and from the comfort of their own home.”

Drake has joined the growing list of universities in Iowa partnering with local breweries to create their own beer and/or alcohol. Iowa State University and Central College have released officially licensed beers. Multiple non-profit organizations have also partnered with local breweries, The Swarm Collective for the University of Iowa and the We Will Collective for Iowa State, to help student-athletes.

Bulldog is a honey Kolsch style beer and will be available at Confluence Taproom on Oct. 27 and in local retail locations the week of Oct. 30.