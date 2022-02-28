DES MOINES, Iowa – A big shake-up is coming to the state’s largest school district. The superintendent for Des Moines Public Schools has announced he is resigning.

Dr. Tom Ahart made the announcement at a news conference Monday morning at Central Campus.

Des Moines School Board Chair Dwana Bradley also spoke and offered her thanks to Ahart for his service and dedication to the district. “In working with Dr. Ahart over the past three years, I have found him to be accessible, candid, and sincere in his approach to his work. His commitment to DMPS is evidenced by the opportunities he took to advance our district and the role and importance of public education and the multiple ways he showed up for our staff and our students,” said Bradley.

Bradley revealed Ahart’s resignation is effective June 30th and that in the weeks to come the district will name an interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.

The district plans to conduct a nationwide search for a new superintendent to be in place by the 2023-23 school year.

Ahart read a statement during the news conference, which included:

For the past decade, I have awakened every morning and traveled to our district office as Superintendent of the Des Moines Public School district with the weight of the hopes and dreams of 31,000 children on my mind. In a state I treasure, a city I love, and a community that has embraced my vision to provide equitable opportunities and outcomes for ALL children – even during some of the most turbulent moments of our lives. School shootings, wild midwestern weather, budget shortfalls and a period in time I’m sure none of us will ever forget – the insidious COVID-19 pandemic. But soon, that will change. After deep thought and careful deliberation with my family, I have decided to step down as Superintendent of our beloved school district. (pause) This decision comes after ten transformational years of putting students first and working side by side with some of the most distinguished professionals in education. Though my heart is heavy when I think of my final moments with DMPS, I remain fully committed to the work of implementing our collective vision for students. Dr. Thomas Ahart

Ahart faced criticism from Gov. Kim Reynolds over his decision to defy her mandate that at least half-time in-person learning be offered for students. For two weeks at the start of the 2020-21 school year, DMPS offered only virtual instruction.

Background on Dr. Thomas Ahart in the Des Moines School District

Ahart first served in the Des Moines School District as a principal at Harding Middle School for three years. In 2011 he was promoted to Associate Superintendent of the district and then took on the interim role of Superintendent in 2012 after the departure of Nancy Sebring following a scandal about sexually explicit e-mails she sent from her district account.

In March of 2013, Ahart became Superintendent of the Des Moines School District.

He holds Dr. a BA in speech and mass communications from the University of Denver and a Master’s of Public Administration, Ed.S and Ed.D degrees from Drake University.

