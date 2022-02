DES MOINES, Iowa – The superintendent of the Des Moines School District and the DMPS School Board Chair are holding a news conference Monday morning.

The district says Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart and Board Chari Dwana Bradley will host the event at 11:00 a.m. in the boardroom at Central Campus.

No information details about the topic of the news conference have been released.

WHO 13 will stream the news conference live on www.who13.com.