DPS: One person shot and killed by law enforcement officers near Centerville

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after being shot by law enforcement officials in Centerville Sunday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the incident happened around 3:43 p.m. in the 21000 block of 560th Street, outside of Centerville. Two Centerville officers and an Appanoose County sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene on a report of a domestic assault.

While they were investigating the incident, the law enforcement officers became engaged in a shooting that resulted in the death of another person.

Th officers involved in the shooting have been placed on critical incident leave.

The Iowa Division of Investigation has been called in to conduct the investigation into the shooting.

Officials have not yet released the name of the person who was killed or the names of the officers who were involved.