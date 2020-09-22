DPS: Deputy, Trooper Shoot Man Who Brandished Gun in Eastern Iowa

WYOMING, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man was shot by law enforcement officers Monday night after they say he brandished a firearm.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a 911 call about a firearms complaint came in to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office just after 7:30 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies from Jones and Delaware counties and an Iowa State Patrol Trooper responded to the 9000 block of County Road E45, just east of Hale.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they encountered 51-year-old James Orval Bartram. After Bartram waved a firearm around, the Trooper and a Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy fired on him and struck him in the upper torso.

Bartram was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. His current condition is not available.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident. The names of the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting have not yet been released.