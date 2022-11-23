WASHINGTON, Iowa — Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

The ARL says the animals were found living in ‘horrendous conditions’. The animals were filthy, underfed and living among deceased animals. The ARL says 36 pigs were brought to their metro facility last night and more animals were being brought in on Wednesday.

The Animal Rescue League is asking for donations to help care for the dozens of animals until they can find new homes for the animals.

Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa

